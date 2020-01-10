Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Coach Brendan Rodgers: Foxes will have to suffer to reach final

Mid-Day Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
*Leicester:* Brendan Rodgers warned Leicester will have to suffer to reach the League Cup final after Kelechi Iheanacho's late goal earned a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa on Wednesday. Rodgers' side fell behind to Frederic Guilbert's first half goal in the semi-final first leg at the King Power Stadium. But Iheanacho came off the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Rodgers believes Leceister 'deserved to win' in Carabao Cup 1-1 draw with Aston Villa

Rodgers believes Leceister 'deserved to win' in Carabao Cup 1-1 draw with Aston Villa 00:43

 Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers believes his team "deserved to win"after drawing 1-1 with Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup. Villa boss Dean Smith had a very different opinion of the semi-final result, saying the claret and blue "took an awful lot of confidence" from leaving King Power Stadium...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rodgers pays tribute to Liverpool [Video]Rodgers pays tribute to Liverpool

Manager Brendan Rodgers speaks to the media after Leicester City's 4-0 loss to Liverpool in the English Premier League. Rodgers paid tribute to the runaway league leaders, and said this game and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

He restored our identity – Rodgers pays tribute to game-changer Choudhury

Brendan Rodgers paid tribute to Hamza Choudhury’s second-half display in Leicester City’s EFL Cup semi-final first-leg draw with Aston Villa, suggesting the...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •WorldNews

Leicester transfer news: Brendan Rodgers adamant no player the club want to keep will leave in January

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is adamant none of his key players will be leaving the club in the January transfer window. The former Liverpool and Celtic boss...
talkSPORT

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.