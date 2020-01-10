You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Djokovic beats Shapovalov, leads Serbia into ATP Cup semis SYDNEY (AP) — Novak Djokovic had an almost full house on his side at Ken Rosewell Arena, and felt like he needed to be a responsible host for his guests. There...

Seattle Times 18 minutes ago



Sport24.co.za | Djokovic inspires Serbia to ATP Cup quarter-finals A near-perfect Novak Djokovic won both his singles and doubles rubbers as Serbia beat France 2-1 to reach the quarter-finals of the inaugural ATP Cup.

News24 4 days ago





Tweets about this