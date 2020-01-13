Global  

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Marcus Rashford is top-class

Mid-Day Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
*Manchester:* Marcus Rashford marked his 200th appearance for Manchester United with two goals in a 4-0 win over Norwich on Saturday, leaving his manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer predicting he can get even better. Anthony Martial and impressive teenager Mason Greenwood were also on the mark as Solskjaer's team maintained their hopes...
Credit: Sky Sports UK
News video: Solskjaer: Rashford is a leader

Solskjaer: Rashford is a leader 02:07

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised Marcus Rashford for his leadership qualities after scoring twice in Manchester United's win against Norwich.

'Losing Rashford would affect dynamics' [Video]'Losing Rashford would affect dynamics'

Danny Higginbotham assesses the impact on Manchester United if Marcus Rashford fails to recover from his back injury in time for the match at Liverpool on Sunday.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:37

Solskjaer admits substitution ‘backfired’ after Rashford injured in Wolves win [Video]Solskjaer admits substitution ‘backfired’ after Rashford injured in Wolves win

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted his decision to bring on Marcus Rashford “backfired” after the Manchester United forward sustained a back injury in the 1-0 FA Cup third round replay win over Wolves...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:28


Manchester United to do everything to get Rashford ready for Liverpool clash

Leeds [UK], Jan 16 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said they will do 'everything' they can to get Marcus Rashford in shape for the...
Sify

Solskjaer baffled by Maguire reports as he reveals true extent of injury

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has handed his side a boost over the fitness of Harry Maguire. The post Solskjaer baffled by Maguire reports as he...
Team Talk

