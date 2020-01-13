'Our enemy is here': Iran protesters demand that leaders quit
Monday, 13 January 2020 () Protests erupted across Iran for a second day on Sunday, increasing pressure on the leadership after it admitted its military shot down a Ukrainian airliner, despite days of denials that Iranian forces were to blame. "They are lying that our enemy is US, our enemy is right here," one group of protesters chanted in Tehran, according to video posted on Twitter.
