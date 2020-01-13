Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Our enemy is here': Iran protesters demand that leaders quit

IndiaTimes Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Protests erupted across Iran for a second day on Sunday, increasing pressure on the leadership after it admitted its military shot down a Ukrainian airliner, despite days of denials that Iranian forces were to blame. "They are lying that our enemy is US, our enemy is right here," one group of protesters chanted in Tehran, according to video posted on Twitter.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Protesters Demand Iran's Leaders Quit

Protesters Demand Iran's Leaders Quit 00:32

 Protests across Iran continued after the military admitted it had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian airliner. A group of protesters said: “They are lying that our enemy is America, our enemy is right here.” According to Reuters, protesters demand that Iran’s leader quit after the incident. Many...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Protesters demand Iran's leaders quit [Video]Protesters demand Iran's leaders quit

Protests across Iran continued after the military admitted it had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian airliner. A group of protesters said: “They are lying that our enemy is America, our enemy is right..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Our enemy is here': Iran protesters demand that leaders quit after plane downed

Protests erupted across Iran for a second day on Sunday, increasing pressure on the Islamic Republic's leadership after it admitted its military shot down a...
Reuters

Iranian protesters refuse to walk on US, Israeli flags - watch

Iranian protesters refuse to walk on US, Israeli flags - watchA few people who did walk over the flags were booed by protesters in the area with chants of 'Shame on you.' Some reports said that the protesters chanted 'Our...
Jerusalem Post

You Might Like


Tweets about this

preueth

Pacific Sanctum✨ Liberal media get already orgasms - but NOT SO FAST! Iranians are clueless about a non spiritual government-democra… https://t.co/KKdzObwQ55 51 seconds ago

Aungaungsittwe

Aung Aung RT @ReutersIran: 'Our enemy is here': Iran protesters demand that leaders quit after plane downed https://t.co/xghxCSbXLo 2 minutes ago

otxotto

Otxotto Orena RT @GolsaSarabi: Iran Opens Fire On Demonstrators. Protesters Chant: ‘Our Enemy Is Right Here; They Lie To Us That It’s America’ #Iran #Ir… 2 minutes ago

MukherjeeTrija

Trija Mukherjee 'Our enemy is here': Iran protesters demand that leaders quit https://t.co/eXo5uDJvXK https://t.co/aBNKwFp8MB 2 minutes ago

TimTrulock

tim trulock RT @RealSaavedra: Iran Opens Fire On Demonstrators. Protesters Chant: ‘Our Enemy Is Right Here; They Lie To Us That It’s America’ https://t… 3 minutes ago

MerlotN

Wu Lebao 'Our enemy is here': Iran protesters demand that leaders quit after... https://t.co/lD3aLBzEe3 5 minutes ago

somsirsa

Somsirsa Chatterjee ‘Our enemy is here’: Iran protesters demand that leaders quit https://t.co/0BuMhEji7T https://t.co/TMjzmttdh9 6 minutes ago

amadril

Kim Amadril Iran Opens Fire On Demonstrators. Protesters Chant: ‘Our Enemy Is Right Here; They Lie To Us That It’s America’ https://t.co/lmNMgY38xy 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.