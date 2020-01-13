Global  

Astros owner Jim Crane fires manager A.J. Hinch, GM Jeff Luhnow after MLB suspensions in cheating scandal

USATODAY.com Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
An hour after MLB issued year long-suspensions to the Astros' manager and GM, team owner Jim Crane announced that both were fired.
 Houston Astros owner Jim Crane has fired manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow In the wake of Major League Baseball’s investigation into electronic sign-stealing. Katie Johnston reports.

Astros fire manager AJ Hinch, GM Jeff Luhnow after sign-stealing investigation [Video]Astros fire manager AJ Hinch, GM Jeff Luhnow after sign-stealing investigation

Astros fire manager AJ Hinch, GM Jeff Luhnow after sign-stealing investigation. Brad Galli has more.

Houston owner Jim Crane made the announcement on Monday
Baseball rocked by cheating scandal as Astros GM, manager suspended

Baseball rocked by cheating scandal as Astros GM, manager suspendedThe Houston Astros GM Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch have been suspended for one year and the franchise has been hit with a US$5m fine (NZ$7.5m) following a...
