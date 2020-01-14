Global
Bad air doesn't stop qualifying for Australian Open
Bad air doesn't stop qualifying for Australian Open
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 (
3 hours ago
)
Qualifying for the Australian Open got underway after the air quality improved from “
hazardous
” in the early morning to “very poor” before noon
4 hours ago
Australian Open matches delayed by smoke
01:40
The Australian Open qualifying matches were delayed in Melbourne on Tuesday because of bushfire smoke. Questions have been raised about the poor air quality as bushfires continue raging across the country. Libby Hogan reports.
Australian Open qualifying matches delayed due to poor air
The Australian Open's qualifying matches were delayed on Tuesday and practice temporarily suspended due to poor air quality as smoke from bushfires raging across...
Reuters
10 hours ago
Independent
•
The Age
•
talkSPORT
•
Japan Today
•
CBC.ca
•
BBC News
Australia fires: Dalila Jakupovic retires from Australian Open qualifying
Dalila Jakupovic retires from Australian Open qualifying because of the "unhealthy" air quality from ongoing bushfires in the country.
BBC News
3 hours ago
