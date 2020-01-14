Global  

Bad air doesn't stop qualifying for Australian Open

FOX Sports Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Bad air doesn't stop qualifying for Australian OpenQualifying for the Australian Open got underway after the air quality improved from “hazardous” in the early morning to “very poor” before noon
News video: Australian Open matches delayed by smoke

Australian Open matches delayed by smoke 01:40

 The Australian Open qualifying matches were delayed in Melbourne on Tuesday because of bushfire smoke. Questions have been raised about the poor air quality as bushfires continue raging across the country. Libby Hogan reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Australian Open qualifying matches delayed due to poor air

The Australian Open's qualifying matches were delayed on Tuesday and practice temporarily suspended due to poor air quality as smoke from bushfires raging across...
Australia fires: Dalila Jakupovic retires from Australian Open qualifying

Dalila Jakupovic retires from Australian Open qualifying because of the "unhealthy" air quality from ongoing bushfires in the country.
BBC News

