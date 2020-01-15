Global  

FA Cup: Juan Mata puts Manchester United ahead against Wolves

BBC Sport Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Spanish midfielder Juan Mata dinks over John Ruddy to give Manchester United the lead against Wolves in the FA Cup third-round replay at Old Trafford.
News video: FA Cup match preview: Man Utd v Wolves

FA Cup match preview: Man Utd v Wolves 01:18

 Wolves head to Old Trafford for the replay of their FA Cup third round tie against Manchester United.

'Warrior' Harry Maguire could face Norwich [Video]'Warrior' Harry Maguire could face Norwich

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer labelled Harry Maguire a "warrior" as he revealed the England man could make a return for Manchester United in their Premier League clash with Norwich on Saturday. The defender..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

Pep Guardiola insists tie isn’t over after Man City masterclass at Old Trafford [Video]Pep Guardiola insists tie isn’t over after Man City masterclass at Old Trafford

Pep Guardiola insisted Manchester City still had work to do despite claiming a 3-1 advantage over Manchester United after the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final. Guardiola’s side, winners of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Expected Man Utd lineup for Wolves FA Cup clash as Mason Greenwood and PHil Jones start

Expected Man Utd lineup for Wolves FA Cup clash as Mason Greenwood and PHil Jones startManchester United take on Wolves in the replay of their FA Cup third round clash tonight - so who will be in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side?
Daily Star

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer press conference: Manchester United manager confirms possible Maguire return, provides transfer update on Young and Bruno Fernandes

Harry Maguire could return for Manchester United’s game against Norwich at Old Trafford this weekend, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed. The 26-year-old...
talkSPORT Also reported by •The Sport Review

