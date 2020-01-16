Global  

MS Dhoni trends on social media after India thrashing at Wankhede

Mid-Day Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* After Team India suffered a humiliating 10-wicket defeat to Australia in the first ODI of the three-match rubber, netizens felt the result would have been different if former skipper MS Dhoni were part of the team.

On Tuesday, India were first restricted to a below-par score of 255, which was then easily chased...
Recent related news from verified sources

