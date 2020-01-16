Global  

South Africa v England: Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope give tourists edge

BBC Sport Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
An unbroken stand of 56 between Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope gave England a slight edge over South Africa at the end of a fluctuating first day of the third Test in Port Elizabeth.
News video: Stokes named cricketer of the year in ICC awards

Stokes named cricketer of the year in ICC awards 02:11

 Ben Stokes has been named men’s cricketer of the year in the International Cricket Council’s 2019 awards. We take a look back over his career so far.

Joe Root: Ben Stoke is our 'golden nugget' [Video]Joe Root: Ben Stoke is our 'golden nugget'

England cricket captain Joe Root holds a press conference after the team's second-Test victory over South Africa. Ben Stokes claimed the last three wickets in the space of 14 deliveries deep into the..

Who is sportsman of the year Ben Stokes? [Video]Who is sportsman of the year Ben Stokes?

With Ben Stokes inspiring two of English cricket’s greatest ever moments, it was inevitable he would be crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year. We take a look at why 2019 was such an important..

Stokes and Pope give England the edge on day one

An unbroken stand of 56 between Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope gave England a slight edge over South Africa at the end of a fluctuating first day of the third Test in...
BBC News

England’s third Test in South Africa finely poised as Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope steady the ship

England are in a decent position after day one of their third Test at South Africa with Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope holding off a mid-session onslaught from the...
talkSPORT


Times of News Ollie Pope, Ben Stokes lead England fightback in 3rd Test vs South Africa https://t.co/ztRnkmbOhf 9 seconds ago

SportsBetting.com Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope put on a partnership of 76 for England in Port Elizabeth to complete a decent opening day… https://t.co/P1uymTnGKZ 2 minutes ago

cricket lover RT @cricbuzz: Another review taken against Stokes but nothing on UltraEdge. Review lost! #SAvENG https://t.co/ntiC3mrYEa 7 minutes ago

AB Sports Ollie Pope, Ben Stokes lead England fightback after South Africa quicks chip away https://t.co/R6nrOA7XR0 https://t.co/9FshkjyZRE 11 minutes ago

ashwani rana Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope steady the ship as England shuffle ahead https://t.co/pMGHrkNIpP https://t.co/y66NNtiIQN 11 minutes ago

myKhel.com South Africa vs England, 3rd Test: Stokes and Pope hold out after slow progress for England #SAvsENG #SAvENG… https://t.co/jocg091RA4 13 minutes ago

SportsNews & Betting The opening day at Port Elizabeth, the third Test of this cracking series, was a slow plod on a slow surface. https://t.co/fDHotLgaSV 14 minutes ago

Guerilla Cricket Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope halted what could have been a dangerous late charge by South Africa - their unbeaten stan… https://t.co/hmI7twlavX 16 minutes ago

