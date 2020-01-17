Global  

Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope give England edge on Day 1 vs South Africa

Mid-Day Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
*Port Elizabeth:* World cricketer of the year Ben Stokes survived three reviews by South Africa as he and Ollie Pope regained the initiative for England on the first day of the third Test at St George's Park on Thursday. England were 224 for four at the end of an attritional day during which South Africa had briefly claimed the...
News video: Stokes named cricketer of the year in ICC awards

Stokes named cricketer of the year in ICC awards 02:11

 Ben Stokes has been named men’s cricketer of the year in the International Cricket Council’s 2019 awards. We take a look back over his career so far.

Stokes, Pope guide England to 224/4 on first day

Port Elizabeth [South Africa], Jan 16 (ANI): Late partnership from Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope guided England to 224/4 at stumps on the first day of the third Test...
Sify

South Africa v England: Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope give tourists edge

An unbroken stand of 56 between Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope gave England a slight edge over South Africa at the end of a fluctuating first day of the third Test in...
BBC Sport

