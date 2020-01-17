Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope give England edge on Day 1 vs South Africa

*Port Elizabeth:* World cricketer of the year Ben Stokes survived three reviews by South Africa as he and Ollie Pope regained the initiative for England on the first day of the third Test at St George's Park on Thursday. England were 224 for four at the end of an attritional day during which South Africa had briefly claimed the... 👓 View full article



