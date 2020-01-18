Global  

How opener KL Rahul prepared for middle-order batting challenge

IndiaTimes Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
KL Rahul, who scored a quickfire 80 coming in at No. 5 in the second ODI against Australia on Friday, has batted thrice at number three, four times at number four, twice at number five and once at number six. The 27-year-old Karnataka batsman insists that he has got better at reading the game having played in different positions.
