How opener KL Rahul prepared for middle-order batting challenge

Saturday, 18 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

KL Rahul, who scored a quickfire 80 coming in at No. 5 in the second ODI against Australia on Friday, has batted thrice at number three, four times at number four, twice at number five and once at number six. The 27-year-old Karnataka batsman insists that he has got better at reading the game having played in different positions. 👓 View full article

