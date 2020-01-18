Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Australian Open 2020: Seven-time winner Williams and defending champion Osaka in same quarter

The Sport Review Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Australian Open 2020: Seven-time winner Williams and defending champion Osaka in same quarterWhen Serena Williams launched her 2020 season with her first title in three years, in Auckland, her first victory since she won the Australian Open in 2017 while two months pregnant, she also turned herself into the favourite to win her eighth title in Melbourne. That she has won the title seven times before—she is […]

The post Australian Open 2020: Seven-time winner Williams and defending champion Osaka in same quarter appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Defending champion Osaka -

Defending champion Osaka - "Last year I was fearless" 00:34

 Defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka feels in a different mental place to last year

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coco Gauff Beats Defending Champ Naomi Osaka at Australian Open [Video]Coco Gauff Beats Defending Champ Naomi Osaka at Australian Open

15-year-old Coco Gauff Beats Defending 2019 Australian Open Champ Naomi Osaka

Credit: Essence Content     Duration: 00:49Published

Coco Gauff beats defending champ Naomi Osaka in third round of Australian Open [Video]Coco Gauff beats defending champ Naomi Osaka in third round of Australian Open

Delray Beach-native Coco Gauff has beaten defending champion Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-4 to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open. It was the second upset with hours on Rod Laver Arena.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Australian Open: Serena Williams & Naomi Osaka into second round

Favourite Serena Williams and defending champion Naomi Osaka begin their Australian Open campaigns with wins.
BBC Sport

Gauff completes double eclipse of Venus at Australian Open

Coco Gauff shone on her Australian Open debut on Monday as she knocked Venus Williams out of the first round in a repeat of her stunning victory over the...
Reuters Also reported by •Brisbane TimesFOX SportsNews24USATODAY.comJapan Today

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.