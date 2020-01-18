Global  

Manchester City 2-2 Crystal Palace: Roy Hodgson pleased with 'delightful' Cenk Tosun debut

BBC Sport Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson praises Cenk Tosun after the on-loan Everton striker scored on his Eagles debut against Manchester City.
News video: Pep admires Hodgson's management passion

Pep admires Hodgson's management passion 00:36

 Pep Guardiola admires 72-year-old Roy Hodgson's continued passion for the game ahead of Manchester City vs Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Hodgson has to take credit' [Video]'Hodgson has to take credit'

Paul Merson reviews Crystal Palace's impressive 2-2 draw away at Manchester City and feels that Roy Hodgson should be given more credit for their performances away from home.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 05:34Published

Hodgson: We showed great character [Video]Hodgson: We showed great character

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says he is proud of his side after they scored a late equaliser to earn a draw against Manchester City in the Premier League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hodgson makes no secret of next Palace target; explains Tosun addition

Roy Hodgson has revealed that new signing Cenk Tosun has been on Crystal Palace's radar for two years, while he knows who he wants next The post Hodgson makes...
Team Talk Also reported by •Football.london

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal odds: Wilfried Zaha tipped to score first in potential stalemate

Cenk Tosun adds depth to Crystal Palace attack and will be a huge plus to have him in the matchday squad but will they be able to stop Arteta's Arsenal from...
Football.london Also reported by •Independent

TheirFather234

TheirFather RT @goal: Manchester City drop points at home to Crystal Palace! Hand Liverpool that trophy 🏆 #MCICRY https://t.co/Fazjd54xoV 1 minute ago

socclab

Soccer Lab Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson was annoyed with a question and his answer to it before facing Manchester City.… https://t.co/hoLe5JPiwc 3 minutes ago

lafrasedemama

Punainen. RT @BBCMOTD: Manchester City fans 🤝 Crystal Palace fans 🤝 Opinion on VAR LIVE: https://t.co/GoruQft8wA #bbcfootball https://t.co/oP7cjwgX… 3 minutes ago

toni_op

Antonio Ojeda Premier League: Watford 0-0 Tottenham, Arsenal 1-1 Sheffield United, Brighton 1-1 Aston Villa, Manchester City 2-2… https://t.co/1KeuXBeRh4 4 minutes ago

MuneebS10132373

Muneeb Shaikh RT @FootyAccums: Roy Hodgson on Crystal Palace's draw with Manchester City 🗣"I was asked what can you learn from Pep Guardiola? I wish I ha… 4 minutes ago

E_MusicKamikaze

Music Kamikaze 🎵🎼 RT @Squawka: Manchester City have failed to beat Crystal Palace in each of their last two home games against them. 🔵 Man City 2-3 Crystal… 4 minutes ago

ballwatchersuk

Ball Watchers Saturday's Premier League results: Watford 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur Arsenal 1-1 Sheffield United Brighton 1-1 Aston… https://t.co/YYC8ORFByR 5 minutes ago

OdohOnmonya

Odoh Abel Onmonya Watford - Tottenham = Draw 🤝 Arsenal - Sheffield United = Draw 🤝 Manchester City - Crystal Palace = Draw 🤝 West Ham… https://t.co/DI3VWbr3iZ 6 minutes ago

