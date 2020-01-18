Global  

Chiefs DE Frank Clark on Titans RB Derrick Henry: 'He's not hard to hit'

USATODAY.com Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Looking ahead to the AFC conference championship game, Chiefs DE Frank Clark downplayed the difficulty of tackling Titans RB Derrick Henry.
News video: Titans-Chiefs Matchup Brings Contrasting Styles To AFC Championship

Titans-Chiefs Matchup Brings Contrasting Styles To AFC Championship 01:14

 The Titans hope to limit the Patrick Mahomes aerial attack, while the Chiefs will look to slow the Derrick Henry-led ground game. Katie Johnston reports.

Derrick Henry pays of layaways [Video]Derrick Henry pays of layaways

The Titans have their biggest game of the season coming up Sunday in Houston -- but Derrick Henry found time this week to spread some Christmas cheer.

Recent related news from verified sources

Stopping Titans RB Derrick Henry a goal for Chiefs

Stopping Titans RB Derrick Henry a goal for ChiefsFor the Kansas City Chiefs, stopping the run in their AFC championship game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday isn't just the first order of business
FOX Sports

Opinion: Is the Titans' Derrick Henry the perfect NFL Playoff antidote to Lamar Jackson?

The Titans have their own engine in the running game, and a big performance by Derrick Henry could help keep Lamar Jackson at bay.
USATODAY.com

