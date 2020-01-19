Global  

Live updates: UFC 246 - Conor McGregor versus Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
Live updates: UFC 246 - Conor McGregor versus Donald 'Cowboy' CerroneFollow live for all the action from UFC 246 as Conor McGregor makes his return to the octagon against the UFC's all-time leader in wins, Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone. By Christopher Reive When Conor McGregor fronted media in...
News video: Conor McGregor Returns Tonight UFC 246

 The 38-year-old McGregor (21-4-0) is the headliner for the main event against 36-year-old Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone (36-13-0, 1 no contest). Former champion Holly Holm (12-5-0), 38, is fighting against 31-year-old Raquel Pennington (10-8-0). He lost by submission in the fourth round trying to challenge...

Conor McGregor Seems To Have Bounced Back From A Series Of Mistakes [Video]Conor McGregor Seems To Have Bounced Back From A Series Of Mistakes

After Conor McGregor lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov he made a lot of mistakes. McGregor became violent, throwing a metal dolly at a bus, smashing a window and injuring UFC athletes. According to Business..

Conor McGregor Said He Never Spoke To Tyson Fury About Training Him For The UFC [Video]Conor McGregor Said He Never Spoke To Tyson Fury About Training Him For The UFC

Tyson Fury announced last year he would switch from boxing to mixed-martial arts. He said: "I've been speaking to Conor about it and he will train me.” According to Business Insider, after the..

UFC 246: Follow Conor McGregor v Donald Cerrone build-up & fight on BBC Radio 5 Live

How to follow all the build-up and the UFC 246 fight night on the BBC, as Conor McGregor faces Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone.
BBC Sport Also reported by •BBC NewsDaily CallerIndependentDaily StartalkSPORT

Conor McGregor predicts knockout of ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 246, insisting ‘blood will be spilled – but not bad blood’

Conor McGregor has promised blood will be split when he returns to the octagon against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone on Sunday morning – but it won’t be bad...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily CallerIndependentDaily Star

buzzsport_ie

Buzz Sport The main card is underway and Diego Ferreira has defeated Anthony Pettis who submits after a rear naked choke! Foll… https://t.co/3kvEP8iPhk 38 seconds ago

buzzdotie

Buzz.ie The main card is underway and Diego Ferreira has defeated Anthony Pettis who submits after a rear naked choke! Foll… https://t.co/79QECFkfzJ 58 seconds ago

demondiego92

Diego RT @rebeldebrasil76: every fights UFC 245 Watch LIVE-**Conor McGregor vs Cerrone 'Cowboy'live Free Online : Game Live Streaming Online TV… 3 minutes ago

rebeldebrasil76

LIVE 18 every fights UFC 245 Watch LIVE-**Conor McGregor vs Cerrone 'Cowboy'live Free Online : Game Live Streaming Online… https://t.co/blsbzSe0On 3 minutes ago

UFC246livestre3

UFC 246 live stream UFC 246 results: McGregor vs Cowboy' live stream play-by ... WATCH HD TV>> https://t.co/ceNkyx7neo WATCH HD TV>>… https://t.co/gqH05SbOrP 7 minutes ago

MyFateKoba

MyFateKoba RT @slh20205: Streaming Online live Channel Updates Match - •Cerrone 'Cowboy' ✘ Conor McGregor • - 🔴 Live LINK ↓↓↓ Live 1 📎 https://t.c… 13 minutes ago

