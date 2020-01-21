Global  

Australian Open: Net-busting start for 3rd seed Naomi Osaka

Tuesday, 21 January 2020
*Melbourne:* Naomi Osaka began her Australian Open title defence in emphatic fashion, breaking the net with a blockbuster serve as she dismantled unseeded Czech Marie Bouzkova on Monday. The 22-year-old Japanese, the world's second highest-paid female athlete after Serena Williams, powered through 6-2, 6-4 in 80 minutes. The...
Gauff survives three-set thriller, to face Osaka in Melbourne

American teenage sensation Coco Gauff on Wednesday prevailed over Sorana Cirstea in a thrilling 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 encounter at the Australian Open, to set up a...
Reuters Also reported by •BBC Sport

Japanese star Osaka quietly confident of Australian Open title defence

Naomi Osaka remembers the exact moment she went from a really talkative kid to one who takes the time, sometimes a lot of time, to think before she speaks. 
The Age Also reported by •News24Independent

