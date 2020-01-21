Australian Open: Net-busting start for 3rd seed Naomi Osaka
Tuesday, 21 January 2020 () *Melbourne:* Naomi Osaka began her Australian Open title defence in emphatic fashion, breaking the net with a blockbuster serve as she dismantled unseeded Czech Marie Bouzkova on Monday. The 22-year-old Japanese, the world's second highest-paid female athlete after Serena Williams, powered through 6-2, 6-4 in 80 minutes. The...
Naomi Osaka remembers the exact moment she went from a really talkative kid to one who takes the time, sometimes a lot of time, to think before she speaks. The Age Also reported by •News24 •Independent