Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal: Bellerin salvages dramatic draw for 10-man Gunners

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Hector Bellerin marked his Arsenal return with a dramatic late goal for the 10-man Gunners as they salvaged a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Chelsea. After six weeks out with a hamstring injury, Bellerin – named captain for the game by Mikel Arteta – curled home from 18 yards with three minutes remaining after Cesar Azpilicueta thought […]

The post Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal: Bellerin salvages dramatic draw for 10-man Gunners appeared first on Soccer News.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Arteta proud of Arsenal spirit [Video]Arteta proud of Arsenal spirit

Mikel Arteta praised Arsenal's never-say-die spirit after they claimed a dramatic 2-2 draw against Chelsea despite having David Luiz sent off.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:03Published

Arteta challenges Ozil to maintain performance levels [Video]Arteta challenges Ozil to maintain performance levels

Mikel Arteta has challenged Mesut Ozil to keep hitting the hard-working heights of his industrious performance during Arsenal’s loss to Chelsea. Ozil was handed a standing ovation at the end of a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | 10-man Arsenal claim late draw at Chelsea

Ten-man Arsenal slowed Chelsea's charge for a Champions League place by claiming a draw at Stamford Bridge.
News24 Also reported by •SifyFootball.london

Chelsea vs Arsenal, player ratings: Gabriel Martinelli helps saves Gunners after David Luiz red card

Chelsea and Arsenal shared the points in a dramatic contest at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.
Independent

