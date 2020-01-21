Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal: Bellerin salvages dramatic draw for 10-man Gunners

Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Hector Bellerin marked his Arsenal return with a dramatic late goal for the 10-man Gunners as they salvaged a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Chelsea. After six weeks out with a hamstring injury, Bellerin – named captain for the game by Mikel Arteta – curled home from 18 yards with three minutes remaining after Cesar Azpilicueta thought […]



