Sachin Tendulkar: We have the ammunition to compete in New Zealand

Mid-Day Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* The pitches in New Zealand have become a lot more batting-friendly over the years, says iconic former batsman Sachin Tendulkar, insisting that India have the "ammunition" to trouble the sprightly hosts during the upcoming series. Tendulkar, who has been on a record five New Zealand tours since 1990, feels that from...
