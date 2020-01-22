Global  

Paul Merson makes bold prediction about Liverpool FC this season

The Sport Review Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Paul Merson believes that Liverpool FC have what it takes to win both the Premier League and Champions League this season. The Reds have made an incredible start to the new Premier League season, with the Merseyside outfit currently flying high at the top of the table with a game in hand. Liverpool FC were […]

The post Paul Merson makes bold prediction about Liverpool FC this season appeared first on The Sport Review.
