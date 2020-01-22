Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Michael Owen is tipping Manchester United to return to winning ways against Burnley at Old Trafford on Wednesday night. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have only managed to record one Premier League victory in the calendar year so far after a 4-0 win over Norwich City. Manchester United lost 2-0 to bitter rivals Liverpool FC at […]



The post Michael Owen states his prediction for Man United v Burnley appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

