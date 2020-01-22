Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Michael Owen states his prediction for Man United v Burnley

The Sport Review Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Michael Owen is tipping Manchester United to return to winning ways against Burnley at Old Trafford on Wednesday night. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have only managed to record one Premier League victory in the calendar year so far after a 4-0 win over Norwich City. Manchester United lost 2-0 to bitter rivals Liverpool FC at […]

The post Michael Owen states his prediction for Man United v Burnley appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Michael Owen states his prediction for Man City v Crystal Palace

Michael Owen is backing Manchester City to beat Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. The defending Premier League champions have rekindled their...
The Sport Review

Michael Owen states his prediction for Newcastle v Chelsea FC

Michael Owen is tipping Chelsea FC to beat Newcastle United in an entertaining clash at St James’ Park on Saturday evening. The Blues were 3-0 winners against...
The Sport Review

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.