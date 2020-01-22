Man City defender Walker: Premier League title race not over yet
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () Liverpool may be 13 points clear of reigning Premier League champions Manchester City with two games in hand, but Kyle Walker is not giving up hope of a third successive title. City secured a 1-0 win over Walker’s former club Sheffield United on Tuesday night, cutting the gap on leaders Liverpool, who will extend their advantage to a whopping […]
The post Man City defender Walker: Premier League title race not over yet appeared first on Soccer News.