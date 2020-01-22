Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Man City defender Walker: Premier League title race not over yet

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Liverpool may be 13 points clear of reigning Premier League champions Manchester City with two games in hand, but Kyle Walker is not giving up hope of a third successive title. City secured a 1-0 win over Walker’s former club Sheffield United on Tuesday night, cutting the gap on leaders Liverpool, who will extend their advantage to a whopping […]

The post Man City defender Walker: Premier League title race not over yet appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Premier League match preview: Sheffield United v Manchester City

Premier League match preview: Sheffield United v Manchester City 01:23

 Manchester City will travel to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United in the Premier League, here we take an in-depth look at the tie.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Premier League top scorer: Who leads the race for the golden boot? [Video]Premier League top scorer: Who leads the race for the golden boot?

A round up of the top scorers so far of the Premier League season.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published

Premier League match preview: Wolves v Liverpool [Video]Premier League match preview: Wolves v Liverpool

Liverpool head to Wolves on Thursday looking for the first of 10 more wins they need to guarantee a first title in 30 years.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Roberto Firmino urges Liverpool to keep focus after 'hitting post' in Premier league title race last season

Reds have established a 14-point lead and still have a game in hand over closest challengers Manchester City
Independent

'We did it' - Pep Guardiola on Leicester, Liverpool and Premier League title race

'We did it' - Pep Guardiola on Leicester, Liverpool and Premier League title raceThe Manchester City boss was speaking ahead of his side's home clash with Crystal Palace
Leicester Mercury

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SK_Football

Sportskeeda Football Kyle Walker is not willing to hand Liverpool the Premier League title yet, despite their significant lead over cham… https://t.co/LJjDRJLUQ9 8 hours ago

socclab

Soccer Lab Manchester City defender Kyle Walker faces his former side Sheffield United in the Premier League fixture on Tuesda… https://t.co/7ywkztzNh2 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.