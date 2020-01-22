Global  

Willian Jose left out by Real Sociedad amid Tottenham rumours

Wednesday, 22 January 2020
Willian Jose withdrew from Real Sociedad’s squad for Wednesday’s Copa del Rey clash with Espanyol amid reports he is set to join Tottenham. Sociedad striker Willian Jose was initially named in Imanol Alguacil’s squad, but the Brazilian pulled out of contention after asking the club to be left out until his situation is resolved. It comes […]

The post Willian Jose left out by Real Sociedad amid Tottenham rumours appeared first on Soccer News.
Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho is fearing the worst over Harry Kane’s hamstring injury, revealing he is expecting “bad news”. Kane limped off during New Year’s Day’s 1-0 defeat to..

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has called on his team to cut out the mistakes. He curses the defensive 'gifts' his side handed out in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at bottom club Norwich.

