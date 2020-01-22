Willian Jose left out by Real Sociedad amid Tottenham rumours

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Willian Jose withdrew from Real Sociedad’s squad for Wednesday’s Copa del Rey clash with Espanyol amid reports he is set to join Tottenham. Sociedad striker Willian Jose was initially named in Imanol Alguacil’s squad, but the Brazilian pulled out of contention after asking the club to be left out until his situation is resolved. It comes […]



