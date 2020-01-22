Global  

Maya Moore to sit out 2nd WNBA season in row

ESPN Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Maya Moore told the New York Times she will sit out a second straight season and will skip the Olympics so she can push for the release from prison of Jonathan Irons, who she believes is innocent of the crime for which he was convicted.
WNBA star Maya Moore to skip Olympics in fight for inmate's freedom

Minnesota Lynx star Maya Moore will not play in the Olympics and sit out a second consecutive WNBA season to focus on freeing an inmate from prison.
