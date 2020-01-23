Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Bjorkstrand scores twice, Blue Jackets top Jets 4-3 for sixth straight win

FOX Sports Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Bjorkstrand scores twice, Blue Jackets top Jets 4-3 for sixth straight winSeth Jones and Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus, while Pierre-Luc Dubois tied a career high with three assists.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Bjorkstrand leads Blue Jackets past Jets for 6th straight

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Oliver Bjorkstrand scored twice, Elvis Merzlikins stopped 27 shots, and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 on Wednesday...
Seattle Times

Bjorkstrand scores twice, rallies Jackets over Rangers 2-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Oliver Bjorkstrand scored his second goal of the game with 26.5 seconds left to lift Columbus Blue Jackets over the New York Rangers 2-1 Sunday...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.