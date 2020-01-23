Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Burnley stun Man Utd 2-0, break 57-year-old record at Old Trafford

Sify Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
London [UK], Jan 23 (ANI): Burnley stunned Manchester United 2-0 in the Premier League match at Old Trafford here on Thursday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Pep Guardiola insists tie isn’t over after Man City masterclass at Old Trafford [Video]Pep Guardiola insists tie isn’t over after Man City masterclass at Old Trafford

Pep Guardiola insisted Manchester City still had work to do despite claiming a 3-1 advantage over Manchester United after the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final. Guardiola’s side, winners of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Man Utd jeered as Burnley win at Old Trafford for first time

Manchester United are jeered by their own supporters as Burnley secure their first ever Premier League win against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
BBC News Also reported by •Team TalkBBC SportDaily Star

Every anti-Glazer chant belted out by Man Utd fans against Burnley last night

Every anti-Glazer chant belted out by Man Utd fans against Burnley last nightMan Utd fans' hatred for the Glazers again climaxed last night with the Old Trafford crowd making their feelings known as Burnley left with all three points
Daily Star Also reported by •The Sport Review

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BusinessSportz

Sportz Business Burnley stunned @ManUtd 2-0 in the @premierleague match at Old Trafford here on Thursday. @LFC @Arsenal #RedDevils… https://t.co/ZZIaHWwWCb 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.