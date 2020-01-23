Burnley stun Man Utd 2-0, break 57-year-old record at Old Trafford

Manchester United are jeered by their own supporters as Burnley secure their first ever Premier League win against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Every anti-Glazer chant belted out by Man Utd fans against Burnley last night Man Utd fans' hatred for the Glazers again climaxed last night with the Old Trafford crowd making their feelings known as Burnley left with all three points

Daily Star 7 hours ago Also reported by • The Sport Review

