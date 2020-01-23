Global  

Herbert, other Senior Bowl players hope staying put pays off

FOX Sports Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Herbert, other Senior Bowl players hope staying put pays offOregon quarterback Justin Herbert is among the top Senior Bowl prospects who opted to delay turning pro until after their senior seasons
News video: Jordan Love grabbing attention at Senior Bowl

Jordan Love grabbing attention at Senior Bowl 00:42

 Jordan Love grabbing attention at Senior Bowl

Senior Bowl Preview: Joshua Kelley, Van Jefferson, Justin Herbert the top prospects to watch for Fantasy

Dave Richard checks in from the Senior Bowl to give the Fantasy crowd the low down on the top players to watch this weekend.
CBS Sports Also reported by •Denver Post

Oregon's Herbert, Utah State's Love head Senior Bowl QBs

Oregon's Herbert, Utah State's Love head Senior Bowl QBsOregon quarterback Justin Herbert leads the South team into the Senior Bowl and Utah State's Jordan Love heads the North
FOX Sports


