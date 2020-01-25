Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ben Stokes faces action over clash with fan

Mid-Day Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
*Johannesburg:* World cricketer of the year Ben Stokes had an angry altercation with a spectator after being dismissed on the first day of the fourth and final Test against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium on Friday. Stokes, the outstanding player in a series which England lead 2-1, stopped briefly as he left the field and...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Stokes named cricketer of the year in ICC awards [Video]Stokes named cricketer of the year in ICC awards

Ben Stokes has been named men’s cricketer of the year in the International Cricket Council’s 2019 awards. We take a look back over his career so far.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:11Published

Who is sportsman of the year Ben Stokes? [Video]Who is sportsman of the year Ben Stokes?

With Ben Stokes inspiring two of English cricket’s greatest ever moments, it was inevitable he would be crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year. We take a look at why 2019 was such an important..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Stokes involved in foul-mouthed spat with South African fan

England all-rounder Ben Stokes could face disciplinary action after a row with a spectator following his dismissal in Friday's Test against South Africa.
The Age

Stokes could be in trouble after appearing to swear at fan

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Star England allrounder Ben Stokes could find himself in trouble after appearing to swear at a fan as he walked off the field on the first...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Pawan05258Kumar

pawan kumar SA vs ENG: Stokes abuses fan on camera, faces action over angry clash- Watch – cricket https://t.co/vI4ykhdYsl https://t.co/ZS0SfsVLn3 8 hours ago

dailyanjal

Dailyanjal Stokes Faces Action Over Angry Clash With Fan at Wanderers https://t.co/eIBeA7ktFC https://t.co/hi6Onz42t6 9 hours ago

dailysunbd

Daily-Sun Stokes faces action over angry clash with fan at Wanderers-456863 https://t.co/7jk5tClSEi 9 hours ago

dpswain11

Devil.. RT @HTSportsNews: SA vs ENG: Stokes abuses fan on camera, faces action over angry clash- Watch https://t.co/2Sk6oyH7yc 9 hours ago

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK Stokes Faces Action Over Angry Clash With Fan at Wanderers https://t.co/PGf3sC4NJf https://t.co/8c17yWILc2 9 hours ago

HTSportsNews

HT Sports #SAvsENG | Stokes abuses fan on camera, faces action over angry clash- Watch https://t.co/2Sk6oyH7yc 10 hours ago

HindustanTimes

Hindustan Times SA vs ENG: Stokes abuses fan on camera, faces action over angry clash- Watch https://t.co/nvdNVs4Lmr 10 hours ago

HTSportsNews

HT Sports SA vs ENG: Stokes abuses fan on camera, faces action over angry clash- Watch https://t.co/2Sk6oyH7yc 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.