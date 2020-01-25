Global  

NHL All-Star Skills: Barzal nips McDavid to win Fastest Skater

Reuters Saturday, 25 January 2020
New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal ended Connor McDavid's three-year run as the NHL's fastest skater, edging the Edmonton Oilers star in the first event of the NHL All-Star Skills on Friday in St. Louis.
News video: Bridgestone NHL Fastest Skater

Bridgestone NHL Fastest Skater 04:29

 Mathew Barzal dashes around the ice in 13.175 seconds to defeat Connor McDavid and win the Bridgestone NHL Fastest Skater event

