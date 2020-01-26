Hubby David Lee reveals Caroline Wozniacki's love for candy Sunday, 26 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Danish tennis beauty Caroline Wozniacki's husband and basketball player David Lee has revealed that the former World No. 1, who bid goodbye to tennis at the Australian Open on Friday, loves sweets and apparently she munches on a bag of candy every day.



Lee, who has been with Wozniacki since 2017, told Tennis World USA: "I... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Women's Tennis Star Caroline Wozniacki to Retire in 2020 Women's Tennis Star Caroline Wozniacki to Retire in 2020. The 29-year-old will step away from the game after January's Australian Open. Wozniacki, who hails from Denmark, is a former no. 1 ranked.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:08Published on December 6, 2019

Tweets about this