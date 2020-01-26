Global  

FA Cup: Harry Maguire scores his first Manchester United goal against Tranmere Rovers

BBC Sport Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Harry Maguire strikes a powerful long-range effort to score his first Manchester United goal and give the visitors the lead against Tranmere Rovers in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
News video: Solskjaer concedes United fans have every right to feel disillusioned

Solskjaer concedes United fans have every right to feel disillusioned 00:47

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Manchester United supporters had every right to feel “disillusioned” on a night when anti-Glazer chants provided the backdrop to an embarrassing home loss to Burnley. Sunday’s defeat to table-topping rivals Liverpool was compounded on Wednesday as the Clarets...

Tranmere v Manchester United: FA Cup match preview [Video]Tranmere v Manchester United: FA Cup match preview

A preview featuring stats and manager comments from the upcoming FA Cup match between Tranmere and Manchester United.

Watford win can 'move Tranmere forward' [Video]Watford win can 'move Tranmere forward'

Tranmere manager Micky Mellon says his side's FA Cup win over Watford and upcoming fourth-round tie with Manchester United can help the League One club 'move forward.'

FA Cup fourth round draw: Manchester United face Tranmere, Chelsea and Arsenal away, holders Man City entertain Fulham

League One Tranmere Rovers claimed a shock win over Watford this week to set up an FA Cup fourth round clash with Manchester United. Paul Mullin scored in extra...
Video: Harry Maguire scores thunderous first goal for Man United vs Tranmere


