Packers' Adams scores 2 TDs, pays tribute to Kobe at Pro Bowl

FOX Sports Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Packers' Adams scores 2 TDs, pays tribute to Kobe at Pro BowlGreen Bay Packers WR Davante Adams caught two touchdowns and flashed the No. 24 on his fingers as an ode to Kobe Bryant's jersey in the NFC's Pro Bowl loss
shares
 

Za'Darius Smith among three Packers added to Pro Bowl roster

Za'Darius Smith among three Packers added to Pro Bowl rosterOn Tuesday, wide receiver Davante Adams, defensive tackle Kenny Clark and linebacker Za’Darius Smith were added to Sunday’s Pro Bowl roster.
FOX Sports Also reported by •Seattle Times

