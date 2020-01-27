Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Roger Federer advances to quarter-finals of Australia Open

Mid-Day Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
*Melbourne:* Roger Federer flicked a switch after losing the opening set to crush Marton Fucsovics and book a record 15th Australian Open quarter-final on Sunday, with unheralded American Tennys Sandgren his next hurdle. The Swiss master took time to work out the Hungarian but when he did it was one-way traffic, romping to a 4-6,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Serena Williams sends bold message with manicure at Australian Open [Video]Serena Williams sends bold message with manicure at Australian Open

Serena Williams is using her nails to help those affected by the Australian bushfires. On January 22, Williams advanced to the third round of the Australian Open. During her match in the second round,..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:55Published

Federer expects tough challenge from Johnson [Video]Federer expects tough challenge from Johnson

Roger Federer thinks his first round opponent at the Australian Open, Steve Johnson will provide an early test

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Clean slate: Federer to be ready to face Sandgren

Roger Federer and Tennys Sandgren have never played before despite their many years on tour, but that will all change in the Australian Open quarter-finals.
The Age Also reported by •SifyBBC SportBBC News

Sport24.co.za | Federer roars into record 15th Australian Open quarter-final

Roger Federer flicked a switch after losing the opening set to crush Marton Fucsovics and book a record 15th Australian Open quarter-final in Melbourne.
News24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

skinnergj

Dougy's Daily Digest Roger Federer beats Marton Fucsovics to reach Australian Open quarter-finals - ABC News (Australian Broadcasting Co… https://t.co/cupgLl9gfT 3 hours ago

fpjindia

Free Press Journal #AustralianOpen: Roger Federer advances to quarter-finals https://t.co/Re1Eqkfajg 12 hours ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Roger Federer advances to quarter-finals of Australia Open https://t.co/UUDqA52nWs 13 hours ago

news18dotcom

News18.com RT @News18Sports: #AusOpen Roger Federer advances to quarter-finals with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 win over Marton Fucsovics https://t.co/j2CR6M… 16 hours ago

News18Sports

News18 Sports #AusOpen Roger Federer advances to quarter-finals with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 win over Marton Fucsovics https://t.co/j2CR6MBInj 16 hours ago

MAReverdito

Mariano A. Reverdito RT @AustralianOpen: #AO2020 fun facts 🤯 1️⃣ With Osaka (3) and Williams (8) knocked out, Kenin (14) is now the highest seed left in her qu… 20 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.