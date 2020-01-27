Global  

Video captures the moment Tiger Woods discovers Los Angeles Lakers and NBA legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash

talkSPORT Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
The tragedy hadn’t really sunk in when Tiger Woods was asked about the death of his friend Kobe Bryant. As he walked off the green at Torrey Pines, a shocked Woods can be heard replying to his caddie Joe LaCava ‘excuse me’ when informed about the helicopter crash that not only took the life of […]
News video: Remembering Kobe Bryant

Remembering Kobe Bryant 03:14

 NBA Legend Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash, and people all over the world are mourning his death.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Bryant Crashed In Foggy Conditions [Video]Bryant Crashed In Foggy Conditions

On Sunday morning NBA star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash. He and eight others had been flying in heavy fog conditions before crashing into a hillside. The fog conditions were bad. Los Angeles..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:30Published

Fog Blamed For Bryant Crash [Video]Fog Blamed For Bryant Crash

On Sunday, NBA legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash. According to Reuters, fog appears to be the cause of the crash. The weather will come under the scrutiny of investigators probing the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | WATCH | Emotional Tiger: Fans were yelling 'Do it for Mamba'

Golfing superstar Tiger Woods has paid tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant who was killed in a helicopter crash.
News24

Super Bowl week off to subdued start after Bryant death

Super Bowl week got off to a subdued start as the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers arrived in Miami on Sunday still digesting the news that Los Angeles...
Reuters Also reported by •talkSPORT

