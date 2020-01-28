Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Martina Navratilova, John McEnroe slam controversial Margaret Court

Mid-Day Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Martina Navratilova, John McEnroe slam controversial Margaret Court*Melbourne:* Martina Navratilova and John McEnroe lined up to criticise Margaret Court's "homophobic" views on Monday as the Australian Open marked 50 years since the controversial tennis great's 1970 calendar-year Grand Slam. Navratilova said the devout Christian's deeply conservative views were "actually hurting people", while...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Family of murdered Meghan Cremer attend court as accused appear before South African magistrates

Family of murdered Meghan Cremer attend court as accused appear before South African magistrates 01:34

 Meghan Cremer’s mother and brother, Jill and Paul Cremer, attended the court appearance of the men accused of murdering Meghan in September last year. The accused suspects appeared in Athlone Magistrates Court. Meghan’s family travelled from Knysna to attend the court proceedings. Shiraaz...

Recent related videos from verified sources

This Day in History: U.S. Supreme Court Legalizes Abortion [Video]This Day in History: U.S. Supreme Court Legalizes Abortion

This Day in History: U.S. Supreme Court Legalizes Abortion January 22, 1973 In Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court ruled that as part of their constitutional right to privacy, women can terminate a..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published

Cuyahoga County Probate Court launches 'Guardian Partners' program to protect vulnerable adults [Video]Cuyahoga County Probate Court launches 'Guardian Partners' program to protect vulnerable adults

The Cuyahoga County Probate Court has just launched a new program to help protect adults who are unable to care for themselves due to mental and often times also physical disabilities.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 01:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | McEnroe blasts 'homophobic' Court ahead of Grand Slam honour

John McEnroe blasted fellow great Margaret Court's "offensive and homophobic" views as the Australian Open prepared to mark 50 years since her calendar-year...
News24 Also reported by •IndependentThe Age

McEnroe hopes Serena passes record of 'crazy aunt' Court

John McEnroe calls on Serena Williams to overtake Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slams and "leave her offensive views in the past".
BBC News Also reported by •BBC SportReuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OnyaDon

Robert Smith John McEnroe and Martina Navratilova show their support for the Evonne Goolagong Arena #MargaretCourt @AntonEnus https://t.co/ZSI7KeT9Jq 1 hour ago

hgpvt19

neosez Navratilova, McEnroe Slam Margaret Court's "Homophobic" ViewsMartina Navratilova said Margaret Court's deeply conse… https://t.co/eFQh3CWQZM 13 hours ago

newsenseme

No name RT @Sports_NDTV: Martina Navratilova said #MargaretCourt's deeply conservative views were "actually hurting people", while fellow American… 17 hours ago

Sports_NDTV

NDTV Sports Martina Navratilova said #MargaretCourt's deeply conservative views were "actually hurting people", while fellow Am… https://t.co/e2jxszs9UH 17 hours ago

Merlin499

Merlin RT @thefield_in: Martina Navratilova and John McEnroe slammed Margaret Court’s “homophobic” views even as #AusOpen marked 50 years since th… 19 hours ago

thefield_in

The Field Martina Navratilova and John McEnroe slammed Margaret Court’s “homophobic” views even as #AusOpen marked 50 years s… https://t.co/JGWPzUsbxk 20 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.