Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: The latest details

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
NBA legend Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020, which also claimed the lives of eight others on board, including Kobe's 13-year-old daughter Gianna. Here are the latest details about the ongoing investigation of the crash.
News video: What Went Wrong In Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash?

What Went Wrong In Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash? 03:42

 As crash investigators sift through the debris field looking for clues, helicopter pilots are watching closely, to try to understand what may have gone wrong.

Recent related news from verified sources

Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Claims Life of Basketball Coach Christina Mauser

Husband Matt Mauser, a singer in rock and roll band Tijuana Dogs, announces the passing of the coach at Harbor Day School in Orange County in a heartbreaking...
AceShowbiz

So many drones and aircraft swarmed the site of Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash, the FAA was forced to close the airspace

So many drones and aircraft swarmed the site of Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash, the FAA was forced to close the airspace· The Federal Aviation Administration closed the airspace surrounding the crash of the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant. · The crash killed...
Business Insider


