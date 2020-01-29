Global  

Australian Open: Sofia Kenin ends Ons Jabeur history run to reach first Grand Slam semi-final

Mid-Day Wednesday, 29 January 2020
*Melbourne:* Coco Gauff's conqueror Sofia Kenin reached the semi-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time Tuesday as the American ended the historic run of Tunisian Ons Jabeur at the Australian Open. The 14th seed defeated the unseeded Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 and faces top seed Ashleigh Barty or Czech seventh seed Petra Kvitova in the...
Recent related news from verified sources

Highlights: Day two at the Australian Open

Highlights of the second day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Tuesday (times AEST; GMT+11):
Reuters Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Australian Open: Sofia Kenin reaches first Grand Slam semi-final

American Sofia Kenin reaches her maiden Grand Slam semi-final with victory over unseeded Tunisian Ons Jabeur at the Australian Open.
BBC Sport

