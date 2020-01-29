Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Nothing quite like a late winner to send you straight into a cup final, is there? The two-leg Carabao Cup semi-final clash between Aston Villa and Leicester City was about to end in a 2-2 aggregate draw, when this happened. ⚽️ Aston Villa vs Leicester | Trezeguet (GOAL!!!) 93' #AVLLEI pic.twitter.com/afJxVM96EM — D9INE (@D9INE_NEXUS_F1) January […]



The post Trezeguet Stoppage-Time Strike Against Leicester City Sends Aston Villa to Carabao Cup Final (Video) appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

