Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trezeguet Stoppage-Time Strike Against Leicester City Sends Aston Villa to Carabao Cup Final (Video)

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Nothing quite like a late winner to send you straight into a cup final, is there? The two-leg Carabao Cup semi-final clash between Aston Villa and Leicester City was about to end in a 2-2 aggregate draw, when this happened. ⚽️ Aston Villa vs Leicester | Trezeguet (GOAL!!!) 93' #AVLLEI pic.twitter.com/afJxVM96EM — D9INE (@D9INE_NEXUS_F1) January […]

The post Trezeguet Stoppage-Time Strike Against Leicester City Sends Aston Villa to Carabao Cup Final (Video) appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Aston Villa v Leicester: Carabao Cup match preview

Aston Villa v Leicester: Carabao Cup match preview 01:25

 Aston Villa are set to host Leicester in the semi-final second leg on Tuesday in the Carabao Cup. Take a look at the stats.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Smith proud to lead Villa to Wembley [Video]Smith proud to lead Villa to Wembley

Dean Smith couldn’t hide his emotions on the touchline after Aston Villa’s injury time winner against Leicester in the Carabao Cup semi-final and said he will be very proud to lead the club he..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:06Published

Manchester City v Manchester United: Carabao Cup match preview [Video]Manchester City v Manchester United: Carabao Cup match preview

A look at the stats ahead of Manchester City's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Manchester United. City lead by two goals following the first leg.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Motivator' – Brendan Rodgers on how Leicester City bounce back from gutting Aston Villa defeat

'Motivator' – Brendan Rodgers on how Leicester City bounce back from gutting Aston Villa defeatLeicester City suffered a last-gasp defeat to Aston Villa on Tuesday night as Mahmoud Trezeguet's injury-time volley sent the West Midlands side to the Carabao...
Leicester Mercury

Super-sub Trezeguet fires home last-gasp winner to break Leicester hearts and send Aston Villa to Carabao Cup final at Wembley

Aston Villa reached their first league cup final for a decade with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Leicester in the second leg of their semi-final at Villa Park....
talkSPORT

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheWorldnews143

The World News Trezeguet Stoppage-Time Strike Against Leicester City Sends Aston Villa to Carabao Cup Final (Video) – Soccer News https://t.co/oiiki7vtI5 53 minutes ago

noticiasgol

Rick Baxter Trezeguet Stoppage-Time Strike Against Leicester City Sends Aston Villa to Carabao Cup Final (Video) https://t.co/Pmf4VG9z69 1 hour ago

dr_spizzle

Analista Fútbol || Doctor Veterinario Trezeguet scored in stoppage time yesterday to make sure Aston Villa secure their place in the Carabao Cup. Nigeri… https://t.co/DFHOORNMPh 10 hours ago

nattyroons

Captain Fantastic8 Trezeguet stuns Leicester in stoppage time to send Aston Villa into League Cup final.A stoppage time strike from Tr… https://t.co/j03JRS3InI 19 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.