Police chase breaks out on Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade route

As fans gathered to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win, a car broke through a barrier and "headed for the crowd."



Recent related videos from verified sources Fans find cars towed from parade route A relative handful of car owners will have to pick up their vehicles after they were towed from downtown Kansas City, Missouri, ahead of the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:46Published 30 minutes ago 49ers Clean Out Lockers As Chiefs Enjoy Championship Parade Dennis O'Donnell reports on 49ers trying to keep a positive outlook for next year after disheartening Super Bowl LIV loss (2-5-2020) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:57Published 2 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Kansas City set to celebrate Super Bowl win with parade KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are celebrating their Super Bowl win with a parade. “The Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade” is set for 11:30...

Seattle Times 3 days ago



Kansas City to celebrate Chiefs' Super Bowl win with parade Wednesday “The Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade" is set for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday and will include a victory rally at Union Station.

FOX Sports 3 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this