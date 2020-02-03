Global  

Police chase breaks out on Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade route

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
As fans gathered to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win, a car broke through a barrier and "headed for the crowd."
News video: Video: Police Chase Speeds Through Chiefs Super Bowl Parade Route

Video: Police Chase Speeds Through Chiefs Super Bowl Parade Route 00:32

 A driver running from police went through a barrier and down the Super Bowl parade route set up for the Kansas City Chiefs. Katie Johnston reports.

Kansas City set to celebrate Super Bowl win with parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are celebrating their Super Bowl win with a parade. “The Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade” is set for 11:30...
Seattle Times

Kansas City to celebrate Chiefs' Super Bowl win with parade Wednesday

Kansas City to celebrate Chiefs' Super Bowl win with parade Wednesday“The Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade" is set for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday and will include a victory rally at Union Station.
FOX Sports

