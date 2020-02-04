Global  

Fans celebrate Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV win at victory parade

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Team members and fans gathered at a victory parade to celebrate the Chiefs' Super Bowl win. They beat the 49ers on Sunday with a late comeback.
News video: Chiefs reign at a house divided in Overland Park

Chiefs reign at a house divided in Overland Park 01:10

 A friendly competition between an Overland Park couple has come to an end with the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV win.

NFL power rankings: How does rest of field shake out after Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV win?

After the Super Bowl, there's no doubt about who belongs at No. 1. But who should follow the new champions at the conclusion of the NFL season?
USATODAY.com

Police chase ends in crash along parade route to celebrate Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV win

As fans gathered Wednesday morning in Kansas City to celebrate the Super Bowl LIV triumph of the Chiefs, a car broke through the parade barrier.
USATODAY.com


