Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Sport24.co.za | Mourinho admits 'best team lost' as Son sends Spurs into FA Cup 5th round

Sport24.co.za | Mourinho admits 'best team lost' as Son sends Spurs into FA Cup 5th round

News24 Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Jose Mourinho admitted Tottenham got lucky after Son Heung-min's late penalty secured a dramatic win against Southampton in the FA Cup.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Mourinho: The best team lost

Mourinho: The best team lost 00:55

 Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho felt Southampton were the better side, despite Spurs beating them in the FA Cup fourth round. Saints dominated for much of the game, but an early own-goal, a Lucas Moura strike and an 87th-minute penalty by Son Heung-Min saw Mourinho's team earn a narrow win.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Jose: Southampton, the best team, lost! [Video]Jose: Southampton, the best team, lost!

Jose Mourinho admits Southampton were the better team in the FA Cup fourth round replay, but did say his Tottenham team deserved to reach the fifth round.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

‘The best team lost’ says Mourinho after Tottenham’s FA Cup win

Mourinho's Spurs scored two goals in the final 12 minutes to beat Southampton 3-2 and progress to the next round of the FA Cup The post ‘The best team...
Team Talk

Mourinho: Tottenham deserved to win, but the best team lost

Jose Mourinho insists Tottenham deserved their 3-2 win over Southampton in Wednesday’s FA Cup fourth-round replay, despite being second best in a see-saw game....
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Football.london

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.