Sport24.co.za | Mourinho admits 'best team lost' as Son sends Spurs into FA Cup 5th round

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho felt Southampton were the better side, despite Spurs beating them in the FA Cup fourth round. Saints dominated for much of the game, but an early own-goal, a Lucas Moura strike and an 87th-minute penalty by Son Heung-Min saw Mourinho's team earn a narrow win.
Jose Mourinho insists Tottenham deserved their 3-2 win over Southampton in Wednesday’s FA Cup fourth-round replay, despite being second best in a see-saw game.... SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Football.london