Kobe Bryant's memorial to be held on February 24

Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

The memorial service for basketball player Kobe Bryant and the other eight people killed in a helicopter crash will be held on February 24.



The service will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CNN reported.



The number 2/24 is of great significance as Kobe donned the 24 jersey during the ending stages of his career... 👓 View full article

