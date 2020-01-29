Global  

Kobe Bryant's memorial to be held on February 24

Mid-Day Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
The memorial service for basketball player Kobe Bryant and the other eight people killed in a helicopter crash will be held on February 24.

The service will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CNN reported.

The number 2/24 is of great significance as Kobe donned the 24 jersey during the ending stages of his career...
News video: Kobe Bryant Memorial Outside of Staples Center Being Taken Down with Some Items Going to His Family

Kobe Bryant Memorial Outside of Staples Center Being Taken Down with Some Items Going to His Family 01:25

 A massive memorial created by the public outside Staples Center after the death of former Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant was being dismantled Monday, with an official saying some of the items would go to Bryant`s widow and other family members.

