Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Competition: Premier League Market: Both teams to score Odds: 4/5 @ Bet 365 In what is being billed as a real relegation six-pointer, Brighton will welcome Watford to the Amex on Saturday evening. Starting with the hosts, pulling off what was a stunning comeback and grabbing two late goals away at fellow strugglers West Ham last […]



The post Both teams to score at Brighton vs Watford 4/5 for Saturday’s Premier League showdown appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

