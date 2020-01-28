Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal charity match draws over 50k spectators

Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal charity match draws over 50k spectators

Zee News Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Roger Federer Vs Rafael Nadal witnessed the highest no of the audience ever recorded in a tennis match with over 50k supporters.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Kolisi gives Federer South Africa jersey

Kolisi gives Federer South Africa jersey 01:18

 South Africa's World Cup winning Rugby captain Siya Kolisi presented Roger Federer with his very own Springbok jersey before his match against Rafael Nadal in Cape Town.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Federer excited to face Nadal in sixth Match for Africa [Video]Federer excited to face Nadal in sixth Match for Africa

Roger Federer expresses his excitement at facing rival Rafael Nadal in Cape Town, South Africa in the sixth edition of the Match for Africa.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:16Published

Roger Federer: 'lucky' Australian Open win [Video]Roger Federer: 'lucky' Australian Open win

Getty/TPN Roger Federer says he was &quot;lucky&quot; to beat Tennys Sandgren in the Australian Open quarterfinals, and that he should already be &quot;skiing in Switzerland.&quot; The..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Federer tops Nadal in South Africa & 51,000 turn up to watch

Federer tops Nadal in South Africa & 51,000 turn up to watchRoger Federer has beaten Rafael Nadal in an exhibition match in South Africa that felt like a homecoming for the Swiss great
FOX Sports Also reported by •News24Mid-Day

Sport24.co.za | #FEDAL | Match in Africa brings together tennis greats

As the dust settles on the the Australian Open, fans of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are gearing up for the much-anticipated Match in Africa 6 in Cape Town.
News24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.