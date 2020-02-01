Global  

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Competition: Premier League Market: Sheffield United win Odds: 4/6 @ Bet 365 Now dreaming of securing what would be a famous European finish this season, a high-flying Sheffield United will welcome Bournemouth to Bramall Lane on Sunday afternoon. Starting with the hosts, recording another clean sheet and picking up a 1-0 win away at Crystal Palace […]

The post Sheffield United 4/6 to beat Bournemouth in Sunday’s Premier League matchup appeared first on Soccer News.
Premier League top scorer: Who leads the race for the golden boot?

A look at the Premier League's players in the race for the golden boot.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published

Solskjaer blames dull draw with Wolves on lack of energy

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blamed a lack of energy after Manchester United played out a dull goalless draw with Wolves.The United boss praised the attitude and effort of his players in Saturday's Premier..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published


EPL: Man City star Raheem Sterling to miss West Ham clash

*London:* Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling will miss Sunday's Premier League clash against West Ham and could face a race to be fit for their Champions...
Mid-Day

Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United live: Kick off time, team news, stream details, latest score

Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United live: Kick off time, team news, stream details, latest scoreLive coverage of Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United from Selhurst Park in the Premier League, including kick-off time, confirmed team news, stream details and...
Football.london Also reported by •talkSPORT

whoknowswins

Who Knows Wins If Sheffield United beat Bournemouth, they will have 39 points... 1️⃣ more than they earned in the whole of their l… https://t.co/fG7zLKgGYu 2 minutes ago

ValencianistaEN

Dani 🦇 If Sheffield United beat Bournemouth they'll be 5th and only 2 points off the CL spots. 12 minutes ago

EddieOliech

Olieć If Sheffield United beat Bournemouth, they'll be two points behind 4th placed Chelsea. Chris Wilder's men deserve more credit 👏 #SHUBOU 22 minutes ago

_TJKC_

Thom J. K. Cunningham Bournemouth has lost 6 of its last 7 #PL road matches and is the underdog given an 18.2% chance to beat Sheffield U… https://t.co/mTqu32ulS8 32 minutes ago

LifeOfRichyR1

Richarlison Fan Page RT @CarIoMagnifico: If Bournemouth beat Sheffield United 8-0 tomorrow then Everton move up to 6th. Come on the cherries. 1 hour ago

UtdKevn

UtdKev @ThatManIan84 @ManUtd @ighalojude So this team isn't good enough to beat: Burnley Watford Aston villa Sheffield U… https://t.co/WqoTBCUrwl 3 hours ago

FreeBetTips

Betstatz Football Predictions Tip for today - Sheffield United to beat Bournemouth https://t.co/33UsuqRJsE #sheffieldunited #bournemouth #barclayspremierleague #tips 4 hours ago

BetSevenDotNet

BetSeven Compare the best odds for Sheffield United v Bournemouth We're predicting Sheffield United to beat Bournemouth! #SHEBOU #Bet 4 hours ago

