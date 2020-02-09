Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > UFC 247 results, highlights: Valentina Shevchenko dominates Katlyn Chookagian in successful title defense

UFC 247 results, highlights: Valentina Shevchenko dominates Katlyn Chookagian in successful title defense

CBS Sports Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Chookagian presented little challenge to the dominant women's flyweight champion
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Shevchenko stops Chookagian to defend title

Valentina Shevchenko dominated Katlyn Chookagian Saturday night, successfully defending her flyweight title by third-round TKO in the co-main event at UFC 247 in...
ESPN

Best of UFC 247: Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes

The best photos from UFC 247, which is headlined by Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes and Valentina Shevchenko vs. Katlyn Chookagian.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

singkohan

Handoko F. Arif / Sing RT @bjpenndotcom: And STILL!!! 🔥 #UFC247 https://t.co/yrmRQdhZpn 21 minutes ago

bjpenndotcom

BJ Penn And STILL!!! 🔥 #UFC247 https://t.co/yrmRQdhZpn 29 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.