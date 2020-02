Brad Keselowski worked overtime to get his Ford ready for Daytona 500 qualifying

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Keselowski plays repair man in rush to fix Daytona 500 car DAYTONA BEACH, Fla (AP) — Brad Keselowski worked overtime to get his Ford ready for Daytona 500 qualifying. Keselowski moonlighted as a crew member when he...

SeattlePI.com 3 hours ago Newsday Also reported by • FOX Sports



Tweets about this