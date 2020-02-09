Global  

EPL: Manchester City's clash with West Ham postponed due to storm

Mid-Day Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
*London:* Manchester City's Premier League clash with West Ham was among major sporting events postponed on Sunday as storm Ciara battered the United Kingdom. Howling winds and driving rain have disrupted transport links with travellers advised only to make journeys if absolutely necessary. "Due to extreme and escalating weather...
 Wind and rain blasted the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, forcing the postponement of Manchester City's clash with West Ham.

Sport24.co.za | Man City clash with West Ham postponed by storm

Manchester City's Premier League clash with West Ham was among major sporting events postponed as storm Ciara battered the United Kingdom.
News24

Sheffield United beats Bournemouth; Man City-West Ham game called off

Sheffield United beat Bournemouth 2-1 in Sunday's only English Premier League game after Manchester City's match with West Ham was called off due to a storm....
Japan Today Also reported by •Seattle TimestalkSPORT

