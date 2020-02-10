Global  

Ex-MLB pitcher Mike Bolsinger files lawsuit against Astros over cheating scandal

CBS Sports Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Bolsinger believes the Astros' sign-stealing operation cost him a chance at a longer career
Pitcher Mike Bolsinger says cheating Astros changed course of his career

Mike Bolsinger faced eight batters and got one out vs. the Astros in 2017. He hasn't pitched in the majors since. On Monday, he sued the team.
Former Blue Jays pitcher sues Astros over sign stealing

Former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Mike Bolsinger sued the Houston Astros on Monday asserting that the team's sign stealing system during their World...
