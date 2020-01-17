Brentford vs Leeds line-ups, team news and live stream of Championship fixture as both clubs battle for Premier League promotion

Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Brentford host Leeds in a huge midweek Championship clash that could have big repercussions in the promotion race. Marcelo Bielsa’s side are in a dire run of form, having lost four of their last five games and now find themselves four points behind leaders West Brom and only five points clear of seventh. Meanwhile, Brentford […] 👓 View full article

