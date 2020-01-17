Global  

Brentford vs Leeds line-ups, team news and live stream of Championship fixture as both clubs battle for Premier League promotion

talkSPORT Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Brentford host Leeds in a huge midweek Championship clash that could have big repercussions in the promotion race. Marcelo Bielsa’s side are in a dire run of form, having lost four of their last five games and now find themselves four points behind leaders West Brom and only five points clear of seventh. Meanwhile, Brentford […]
News video: Parker: Mentality helping promotion push

Parker: Mentality helping promotion push 00:34

 Fulham manager Scott Parker talks about the difference between the team in the Premier League and the current side competing for promotion in the Championship

