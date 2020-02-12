Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > United States President Trump set to visit NASCAR's Daytona 500

United States President Trump set to visit NASCAR's Daytona 500

Autosport Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
The president of the United States of America, Donald Trump, is set to visit the NASCAR Daytona 500 on Sunday, the first president to do so since George W. Bush in 2004
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Taking Billion From Navy To Build Wall

Trump Taking Billion From Navy To Build Wall 00:37

 U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chad Swysgood The Trump administration is again raiding Pentagon funds in order to defy Congress and pay for the construction of a border wall between the US and Mexico. The Department of Defense is diverting $3.8 billion from military...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Raw Video: 49ers Legend Jerry Rice On Presidential Pardon Of Eddie DeBartolo Jr. [Video]Raw Video: 49ers Legend Jerry Rice On Presidential Pardon Of Eddie DeBartolo Jr.

Legendary 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice spoke outside The White House after President Donald Trump announced he would pardon former team owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr. for his role in a 1990s corruption..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 00:55Published

Boy Scouts of America File for Bankruptcy Amid Sexual Abuse Lawsuits [Video]Boy Scouts of America File for Bankruptcy Amid Sexual Abuse Lawsuits

Boy Scouts of America File for Bankruptcy Amid Sexual Abuse Lawsuits On Feb. 18, the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, as the group faces a growing wave of..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

President Donald J Trump lands at Daytona International Speedway | NASCAR on FOX

President Donald J Trump lands at Daytona International Speedway | NASCAR on FOXThe 45th President of the United States, Donald J Trump, lands at Daytona International Speedway. President Trump is the Grand Marshall of today's Daytona 500.
FOX Sports Also reported by •cbs4.comUSATODAY.comTMZ.comSeattle Times

OIC rejects Trump’s Mideast plan, tells member states not to ‘enforce it in any way ...

OIC rejects Trump’s Mideast plan, tells member states not to ‘enforce it in any way ...OIC rejects Trump’s Mideast plan, tells member states not to ‘enforce it in any way or form’ The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Monday...
WorldNews Also reported by •Eurasia ReviewTMZ.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kobepowpow

powpowpunch RT @JoeBiden: We are the United States of America. We are strong and great because of our diversity — not in spite of it. Donald Trump does… 9 seconds ago

jansen_toine

toine jansen @TrumpNewsPolls @realDonaldTrump @nytimes @DanaPerino @FoxNews Trump is “the best” president of the United States o… https://t.co/FZEbJ7NC9H 19 seconds ago

indigentdesign

Jeannine Parisi RT @larsp2740: @PaulSam27131285 @realDonaldTrump We have been told that these tweets are official records of the president of the United St… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.